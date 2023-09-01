Florence Pugh says 'people are scared' of her 'freedom' referencing her sheer dresses

Florence Pugh has spoken out once more about the now-infamous pink sheer Valentino gown she wore last year.



The Oppenheimer star, 27, chatted with actress Jodie Turner-Smith about her open attitude to people scrutinising her physical looks in a new interview with ELLE, for which she is also featured on the cover of the magazine's October issue.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out. I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself."

The Don't Worry Darling actress went on to say, “When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up,” she continued in the interview. “It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a s---.’"

“Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist],” the Malevolent star continued.

The Little Woman star wore the Barbie-pink gown to Valentino's haute couture show in Rome in July 2022. She posted an Instagram post with a photo of herself wearing the dress, "Technically they're covered?...Feeling magical in @maisonvalentino."

Florence Pugh Instagram



