Russia determined to establish base on moon despite Luna-25 failure

A Soyuz 2.1b rocket with the Luna-25 lander blasts off from the launch pad at the Vostochny cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, in the Amur region, on August 11, 2023. — AFP/File

Russia's space exploration program suffered a setback when the Luna-25 mission to the moon failed due to an unsuccessful orbital manoeuvre on August 19 but the Kremlin has downplayed the situation and emphasised their commitment to continuing the program.

While this is a significant setback, Russia remains focused on reviving its lunar exploration efforts despite economic difficulties, corruption allegations, and increasing isolation from the West.

Meanwhile, days after the incident, India successfully landed a spacecraft on the lunar south pole, making it the fourth country to achieve this feat, India Today reported.

The goal of the Luna-25 mission was to reinvigorate Russian lunar exploration.

The mission's failure has sparked concerns about the condition of Russia's space programme, which has been beset by problems ever since the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991.

The Kremlin's response, however, reveals a determination to move further in the international space competition despite this setback.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This is not a reason to despair, nor to tear our hair out. This is another reason to analyse the causes (of the failure) and eliminate them next time."

As the Kremlin's space goals remain unaffected by the mission's failure, Russia remains dedicated to its lunar programme and has ambitious intentions to build a facility there by 2040.

"The main thing is not to stop. Our plans are quite ambitious and they will be implemented further," Peskov said.

The Luna-25 mission was one of several proposed lunar probes that were designed to study the lunar atmosphere and test equipment for moon landings in the future.