Meghan Markle's friend shares brand new picture of Prince Harry with meaningful note

Prince Harry's stunning new photo unvieled by Meghan Markle's friend following his new documentary

Meghan Markle's photographer friend Misan Harriman delighted the Sussexes' fans as he unvieled Prince Harry's stunning new photo on Thursday following the Duke's documentary release.

Nigerian-born British photographer and Harry and Meghan's pal Harriman, who is the chair of the Southbank Centre, has shared awe-inspiring black-and-white photo of the Duke. to his Instagram.



In the image, Prince William's younger brother Harry posed in a shirt and trousers with his hands in his pockets as he glanced towards the sky. A blurry fence and set of trees, in the background, elevated the shine of the picture.

Harriman, alongside the snap, wrote: "I'm so proud of this man and the incredible space of healing that is @weareinvictusgames. Countless lives have been changed through the very real sense of community that Prince Harry has built with the #invictusgames. I took this picture on the last day of last years games in The Hague. Empathy and purpose can go a long, long way."



Harry's new photo attracted massive praise from fans, with one writing: "What a wonderful photo of Harry!"

Another commented: "Watched the entirety of Heart of Invictus yesterday. It was incredible!! Seeing the before and after of the veterans feels miraculous. I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud of Harry."

While the third one wrote: "Love love love the emphasis on family!! Military families are the true backbone and deserve every bit of recognition!!"

Prince harry and Meghan Markle's friend was paying tribute to the Duke of Sussex for his new Netflix documentary, "Heart of Invictus".