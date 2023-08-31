Chrissy Teigen explains how she struggles with mom guilt after having four kids

Chrissy Teigen has recently explained how she struggles with mom guilt while making sure to manage time equally among her four kids.



For me, the hardest part is making sure the older ones feel loved and taken care of and just as special as the babies, even though you might have your hands on the babies a lot more,” said the 37-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Cravings cookbook author stated, “There’s a lot of diaper changing and feeding and it seems like you're coddling these two little babies and they're not getting enough.”

Reflecting on mom’s guilt, Chrissy shared, “I was speaking with my therapist and I was like, ‘I'm having a hard time because I want to make sure that Miles and Luna (her older kids) feel like we still love them.’”

“I think any parent of multiple kids can understand that you want to make sure they still feel loved,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chrissy also opened up about her struggles of not giving enough time to kids.

“They're always going to ask for more, so it's important to give them the things they need but also support yourself so you don't go crazy,” commented the former model.

Chrissy added, “So, we try to do the best we can to make sure they feel fulfilled and happy and paid attention to and listened to," she adds. "It can be a lot, it's a lot to give yourself to little beings, but we sign up for it. We ask for it and it's all okay.”