Jimmy Kimmel spills Matt Damon and Ben Affleck offers financial assistance amid ongoing WGA strike

Jimmy Kimmel has recently spilled that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck came forward with a surprising offer amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.



While speaking on the debut episode of the Strike Force Five podcast, Kimmel revealed, “Ben Affleck and the despicable Matt Damon contacted me and offered to pay our staff for two weeks a week each.”

“They wanted to pay out of their own pockets, our staff,” stated the TV host.

Kimmel said that he declined the offer, explaining, “I felt that that was not their responsibility.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kimmel and his four other late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver launched their podcast to raise money for their staffers as they strike.

However, Colbert quipped, “Couldn’t you just say yes and then give your money to us?”

Meanwhile, Fallon disclosed another celeb, Ryan Reynolds, who also extended his financial support to their staff.

Kimmel added, “And we’re allowing it because we’re talking about Mint Mobile, which he’s also offered Mint Mobile service for free for a year to our staff.”