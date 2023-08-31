Selena Gomez believes boys confuse girls ‘standards’ with ‘high maintenance’

File Footage

Selena Gomez has recently dished on her relationship status, stating what she’s looking in a potential partner during her appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA on August 31.



“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” said the 31-year-old.

Gomez also explained that “a little high maintenance, but I am worth a try” lyrics in her newly-released track, Single Soon.

“The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me,’” stated the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Gomez added, “So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Elsewhere on the show, the singer-songwriter revealed the checklist she keeps for her future partner.

“He has to be cool… Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool,” cleared out Gomez.

She mentioned, “You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

Gomez also confirmed that she’s currently single and “enjoying this phase” of her life.

“I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be,” concluded the singer.