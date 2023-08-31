Champions League draw: Newcastle to play Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) celebrates after scoring his team fourth goal. — AFP

Newcastle United to compete against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan in the 2023–24 Champions League group stage, following a draw at the mega league.

All 32 qualifiers for the 2023–24 Champions League learned their destinies for the forthcoming competition during the draw on Thursday night in Monaco.

The battle will be challenging for all clubs because the top teams on the continent will be competing, but Group F is undoubtedly the "group of death" because it includes Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle from the Premier League.

Along with RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, and Young Boys, Manchester City will have a comparatively simple time navigating Group G, whilst United will face Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League last year, received a favourable draw in Group B against Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens, the winners of the Europe League. The competition's record winners, Real Madrid, came out of Pot 2 to be picked against Serie A holders Napoli in a mouth-watering clash, with Braga and Union Berlin making up the quartet in Group C.

In Group E, European champions Celtic of Scotland will compete against Atletico Madrid of Spain, Feyenoord of the Netherlands, and Lazio of Italy.