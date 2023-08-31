Disney Entertainment involves former Biden Adviser Remi Yamamoto as VP Media Relations

Disney Entertainment TV got a new Vice President for Media Relations.



Remi Yamamoto, a former advisor to President Joe Biden, has been hired by Disney to serve as the television division's vice president of the department.

Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive vice president of publicity and head of communications for Disney Entertainment Television (DET), will be Yamamoto's immediate boss and she will be her direct subordinate. Yamamoto will be based in Los Angeles.

Yamamoto most recently served as a senior advisor for the White House Office of the Chief of Staff and as a special assistant to President Biden.

She will be in charge of creating cross-brand messaging and communications strategies to promote Disney Entertainment Television programming executives across ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic, and Onyx Collective, cooperating closely with leads for brand exposure across all companies, according to Disney.

She will be in charge of DET's executive communications, editorial teams, crisis communications, and "issues-oriented messaging."

“Remi is an exceptional communications strategist with a tremendous breadth of experience,” Bulochnikov-Paul said.

“We are excited to welcome her to our talented communications team where she will bring a unique perspective and continue to amplify the narrative around our award-winning content brands and leaders. Her sharp instincts and impeccable judgment will serve us well as we further position our organization as the leader for original entertainment and news programming.”

Yamamoto added, “I am deeply honoured to begin my next chapter at Disney Entertainment. Disney has been a part of my life for a long time, and the company’s world-class entertainment and news business not only informs but inspires generation after generation with powerful storytelling. I am excited to now be a part of that magic and grateful to work with the best-in-the-business communications team,” as per Variety.