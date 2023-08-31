Back together: Millie Court and Liam Reardon break silence on rekindled romance

Millie Court and Liam Reardon delve into the journey of reigniting their love.

Following their victory in the seventh season of Love Island in 2021, the couple enjoyed a year-long relationship until their parting in July 2022.

However, rumours began to swirl this year that they had reconciled with the pair eventually confirming their romance was back on.

Speaking to MailOnline, Millie, 26, and Liam, 24, discussed how they decided to give things a second chance, saying their relationship is now 'better than ever'.

Liam said: 'I think the break we had really helped a lot. I never felt like I never wanted to see her again.'

Millie added that the fact that their split hadn't been bitter meant that the couple always felt the breakup was temporary.

She explained: 'It didn't end sourly, it wasn't that kind of breakup. It was a decision that we needed a break.

'I think we both knew it wasn't going to be something that ended forever. I think we knew it was something we wanted to revisit but it was time that we needed.'

She gushed: 'We managed to make it work again and now it's better than ever.'

Millie also pointed out: 'Liam was 21 when he went on the show and had his birthday in there and he's 24 now and I'm coming up to 27! So we're maybe a bit more mature as well.'

Despite speculation surrounding the pair, they made a conscious choice to keep their rekindled relationship private at the start and only recently publicly confirmed their reunion.