Katie Price disappoints fans with her latest move

Katie Price left her fans disappointed with her latest move during her recent appearance.

Katie was spotted vaping on her podcast despite her influence on young people and her mother's incurable lung condition.

The former glamour model, 45, shared a clip of a new episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show on Instagram where she can be seen vaping while chatting with her younger sister Sophie.

Katie's mother Amy was previously diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and medics told her she had a life expectancy of up to five years, although she has since been given longer to live following a miracle lung transplant.

Several fans took to the comment section to criticise Katie, who has over 2.6million followers on Instagram, for vaping in the public clip.

One user wrote: 'Vaping on camera is so irresponsible, especially with your mums lung disease.'

Another user added: 'Vaping ffs …. A very bad advert for your younger fans, show some responsibility please.'

A third wrote: 'Don’t show the vaping,' while a fourth penned: 'Why is she vaping?!'

Another user added: 'Vaping with your mum's lung issues? Joke.'

Katie is now taking her podcast on the road, announcing a stage show at The Lowry (Quays) in Salford on Tuesday November 7.

It comes after Katie and her mother have now revealed during an Ok! interview, that she has been given longer to live following a miracle lung transplant.