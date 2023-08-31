‘Taylor Swift Eras Tour’ film to bring concert experience to theatre

File Footage

‘Taylor Swift Eras Tour’ is coming to the theatres all across the U.S.



This fall, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," a film version of the concert tour, will be released in theaters all around the country. The opening date has been scheduled for Friday, October 13 (of course).

In order to ensure that the singer remains larger than life on the chain's premium screens, many of the chain's Imax and Dolby Cinema locations have committed to showing the movie at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through its initial engagement.

In the United States, the movie will also be shown at Regal and Cinemark theaters, and additional chains and locations are anticipated.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift shared on her social media with a trailer for the film.

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

