Charles Spencer shares unseen photo of Princess Diana in touching tribute

Charles Spencer and Princess Diana were known to enjoy a close relationship

On the 26th death anniversary of Princess Diana, her brother Charles Spencer paid a touching tribute with an unseen photo.

In a post on Instagram, Spencer shared a touching throwback image where he stood alongside a young Princess Diana, who had her arm lovingly around him as they smiled to the camera.

While the photo was posted without a caption, it paid homage to their close lifelong bond they shared which tragically came to an end when Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

The touching photo was quick to garner positive comments as royal fans across the globe expressed their love and offered words of support to him.





"A siblings love is forever. Even if they are lost, their spirit carries on," one commented.

"Will never, ever forget that day. The world is not the same without her," another mused.

"May you take comfort in the beautiful memories you made with your beautiful older sister- Diana. We miss her," a third mused.

Meanwhile a notable comment opined that the young Princess was the spitting image of Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte.

"I feel like I am looking at Princess Charlotte," a commenter noticed.



