Defiant Niger junta orders French ambassador to leave county

This grab image obtained from ORTN on July 28, 2023, shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's new strongman, speaking on national television. — AFP

The military junta that took over the civilian government in Niger has ordered the French ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours. The junta said that the ambassador, Sylvain Itte, no longer has diplomatic immunity and that police have been instructed to expel him.

The junta's decision is in response to actions taken by the French government that it says are "contrary to the interests of Niger." The junta did not specify what these actions were, but it is thought to be related to France's support for Niger's ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the ambassador will stay in the country despite the junta's pressure. He reiterated France's support for Bazoum and said that the French government will continue to work with the junta to ensure a smooth transition to democracy.

The expulsion of the French ambassador is a major escalation of tensions between Niger and France. The two countries have been close allies for many years, but the junta's decision is likely to strain relations.

The expulsion of the French ambassador was also a setback for the junta's efforts to legitimize its rule. The junta has promised to hold elections within 12 months, but the expulsion of the ambassador is likely to make it more difficult to attract international support for the transition.

The situation in Niger is fluid and it is unclear how the expulsion of the French ambassador will play out. However, it is clear that the junta's decision has further complicated the country's political crisis.