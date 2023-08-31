'Spoiled twerp' Prince Harry faces wrath of critics for playing victim again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again invited the wrath of their critics for their attempt to steal the spotlight from the real war victims.



Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has branded the Duke of Sussex 'spoiled twerp' for his fresh swipe at the royal family in his new Netflix documentary "Heart of Invictus".



The TalkTV presenter turned his guns on Harry over the Duke's claims he had no support network after war in Afghanistan, seemingly taking a thinly-veiled dig at his royal relatives and the British government.

Morgan said he is 'sick' of the Duke of Sussex as he played a victim again while touching on his time serving in the army.

King Charles III's younger son has claimed that he lacked a strong "support network" when he returned from his first tour of Afghanistan in 2008, adding that "no one" in his family was able to help him and his war experiences triggered his unresolved trauma from losing his mother Princess Diana when he was just 12.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain's co-host reacted to a post of an article about Harry's claims, which read: "Harry claims he had 'no support' for his mental health issues after Afghanistan tour in his new Netflix series... despite previously telling one interviewer how much his brother had helped him."



Harry had previously lauded his elder brother Prince William and other close friends during a 2017 interview for their support and encouraging him to see a therapist.



The 58-year-old wrote: "Are recollections varying again? So sick of this spoiled twerp constantly playing the victim."



Harry's new documentary follows a group of athletes around the globe as they prepare for the Invictus Games, which is a Paralympic-style sporting competition set up by the duke in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans. In the second out of the five episodes, several of the former service personnel speak about how the war impacted their mental health.

However, royal commentator Angela Levin pointed out at the Duke's mantle health in her reaction to the documentary, saying "Many have had mental health problems. Prince Harry too of course but how can he moan non stop about his life."