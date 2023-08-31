Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle’s support to mend ties with King Charles

King Charles may have not completely shunned a chance for a reconciliation with his younger son, Prince Harry, but there seems to be a catch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in a feud with the Royals ever since they dished intimate details of their issues publicly since their exit in 2020.

While there is ongoing speculation of a reunion of the estranged father and son, Harry would need his wife by his side to mend ties with his family.

Royal Expert Duncan Larcombe explained in an interview that since Harry and Meghan have been “very quiet” for a while, this is good time to take initiative.

“They’ve kept their heads down for a number of months and I think possibly now would be a good time for Harry to meet his father and for them to have grown-up conversation, where some tensions and rawness of Spare and everything else has perhaps died down.”

The expert speculated that Harry will need Meghan’s support. “I would imagine Harry would want Meghan to be at the meeting,” he said.

“If Harry can patch things up with his family, then ultimately, Meghan might be brought in from the cold as well. There’s a way back for Harry I think, because the Royals have not slammed the door in his face.”

The comments come amid rumours of a potential meeting of Harry with King Charles in September. The monarch had reported rescheduled official visit to France so that he could spare a few days to meet his son in London.

However, the rumours have not been confirmed by any party.