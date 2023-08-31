Prince Harry shares vulnerable moment with Meghan Markle in ‘Heart of Invictus’

The ever-confident Prince Harry found himself in a vulnerable moment which he shared with his wife, Meghan Markle, in a rare behind-the-scene moment in his new Netflix docuseries.

The Duke of Sussex admits he is nervous as he walks hand-in-hand with Meghan Markle to the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City.

“We haven’t done this for a while,” Harry says to Meghan as they step into the gala in the docuseries, Heart of Invictus. Meghan Markle responds with, “I know.” He admits to her, “My heart’s like, ‘digadigadiga.’”

Prince Harry then makes his way around the room with the former Suits actress to greet the guests with a big smile on his face.

The docuseries depicted Prince Harry in a backroom as he attempted to calm his nerves before going on stage to read out his speech. Prince Harry took deep breaths, looked around the room and took a big sip of water before he was announced to the crowd.

However, Prince Harry didn’t have much to be nervous about as his speech went without a hitch in the first episode.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the moment and told Express.co.uk, “Harry looks needy for Meghan’s support in one scene, where they are walking the red carpet hand in hand and hear Prince Harry telling his wife ‘I’m nervous’ in what sounds like a bid to get her support and affection.”



The last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted on the red carpet pre-pandemic was at their ‘farewell tour’ in March 2020, where they carried out the last of their duties as working royals.

The Netflix series Heart of Invictus is a five-part series about competitors and emotional moments from the Invictus Games which were held in 2022, originally meant for 2020.