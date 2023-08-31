Asia Cup 2023: Who is likely to play in game today

Kusal Perera rolls out a sweep during a match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. — AFP/File

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are set to face off in the first Group B match of Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday (August 31) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh suffered a massive blow on Wednesday as wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das was ruled out after he was unable to recover from a viral fever and could not travel to Sri Lanka for Bangladesh's opening match.



Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will go into the tournament with an injury-riddled squad as several key players like all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, pacers Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara will be missing the Asian event.

Bangladesh are led by the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and have veterans like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hassan.



The Sri Lankan team is led by Dasun Shanaka and have experienced personnel like Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dhanajaya de Silva.

Pitch report

The surface at Pallekele is favourable to batters as it provides little to no help to the bowlers in the early stages of the game. Taking advantage of this, the batters will surely look forward to getting an upper hand before the ball turns old and starts to favour the spinners.

Likely Lineups

Bangladesh: Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hassan

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana

It must be noted that the Asia Cup 2023 is being held in Pakistan, who are the hosts, and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.

All the matches of the Asia Cup will not be played in Pakistan because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send their team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

Four matches will be played in Pakistan, while nine, including the final, will be played in Sri Lanka.