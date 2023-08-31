Prince Harry's immigration file to remain confidential: DHS upholds secrecy

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asserted that Prince Harry maintains a right to privacy concerning his U.S. immigration records, even though he has openly shared intimate and personal details about his life.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir "Spare," did not shy away from divulging private information, including a memorable anecdote about a frostbitten incident.

Furthermore, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently collaborated on a six-part Netflix series last year, where they shared personal aspects of their lives.



However, the DHS has put forth the argument that these previous public disclosures should not be grounds for the release of his visa records.

This stance has been outlined in a recent legal filing, which aims to dismiss an appeal initiated by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, seeking access to these documents.

Nile Gardiner, the director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, expressed strong disapproval of the DHS response, deeming it a 'disgrace.'

This ongoing legal battle underscores the delicate balance between an individual's right to privacy and public interest in accessing government records.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, continues its pursuit of transparency in Prince Harry's U.S. immigration records.

The organization insists that the Biden administration should disclose the contents of the immigration application and address concerns that have arisen due to the refusal to release these records.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, has called on the Biden administration to provide clarity on the matter.

He suggested that the withholding of these records implies the presence of something worth concealing, emphasizing the importance of Prince Harry himself supporting the release if there is nothing to hide.



