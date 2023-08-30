Howie Mandell Reacts to facing Criticism Over Sofía Vergara's Relationship joke

Howie Mandel is still giddy from the response to his sarcastic remark regarding Sofa Vergara's recent single state.



Given Sofia’s recent divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello, the comic is actually sticking by the joke he made about the Modern Family star being "in the market" for a new boyfriend on the August 22 show of America's Got Talent.

"I think everybody needs to take a shot at Sofía," Howie said, as per E! News.

"I got killed for that last week to say she's on the market, but she is. And it isn't too soon. Last year was too soon. When Joe is in the house, it's too soon. Joe is out of the house, it's open season people!"

The 67-year-old assured fans that Sofia took the joke in stride after making it on the live broadcast last week.

"She is doing great," Howie continued. "She is a wonderful, beautiful, strong, funny lady."

When 12-year-old contestant Brynn Cummings performed a magic and ventriloquism act in which she asked fellow judge Heidi Klum to help her puppet find an eligible bachelor, Howie made headlines for making fun of the 51-year-old's breakup.

"If I have one word of advice," he chimed in, "if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía 'cause she's in the market right now."

Terry Crews attempted to change the topic, "No," he replied, adding, "No, we are not doing that here." Sofa yelled "yes" and threw her hands in the air in response to Howie's remark.

After seven years of marriage, Sofa and Joe announced their separation last month.