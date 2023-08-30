Pak vs Nepal: Babar Azam breaks Hashim Amla's record in Asia Cup 2023 opener

KARACHI: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Wednesday when he surpassed all modern-day greats to add another record to his name.
The Pakistani captain scored 151 off 131 to help Pakistan post a mammoth 342/6 against Nepal in the opening game of Asia Cup 2023.
This was Babar’s 19th one-day international (ODI) ton and he reached this milestone in the 102nd inning of his ODI career, surpassing South Africa’s Hashim Amla in the list of players who took the fewest innings to reach the 19th ODI ton.
Amla took two more innings than Babar to complete his 19th ODI century.
Babar and Amla are followed by Virat Kohli (124), David Warner (139), A B de Villiers (171) and Rohit Sharma (181 innings) in this list.
Earlier this year, Babar became the first player to amass 18 ODI hundreds when he scored a ton against New Zealand in Karachi. He had reached the 18th-century mark in 97 innings.
He also holds the record for reaching the 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, and 18th ODI hundred in fewer innings than any other player.
Babar also holds the record for most aggregate ODI runs after 102 innings. The Pakistan captain has collectively scored 5,353 runs, beating Amla who had scored 5,165 runs in 102 innings.
No other batter could score even 5,000 runs in 102 runs and the third player on the list is Sir Vivian Richards who had amassed 4,624 runs from 102 ODI innings.
Babar Azam — 5,353
Hashim Amla — 5,165
Viv Richards — 4,624
Joe Root — 4,480
Shai Hope — 4,465
Shikhar Dhawan — 4,401
Babar Azam — 102
Hashim Amla — 104
Virat Kohli — 124
David Warner — 139
AB de Villiers — 171
Rohit Sharma — 181
