Helen Skelton living her life to fullest as she finalizes divorce from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton is living her life to the fullest after she finalized her divorce from her rugby player husband Richie Myler.

The couple, who went through a widely covered split 16 months ago, received the decree nisi last Monday, officially marking the conclusion of their ten-year marriage.

Amid this Helen was spotted enjoying wild swimming with Dan Walker admitted that 'he might be in love' on Tuesday.

The old friends are travelling up the 'Backbone of Britain', on their very own Pennine Adventure, for the new Channel 5 show, Helen And Dan's Pennine Adventure.

The series will see them explore the epic mountain range on their doorstep, travelling from Dan's home in Sheffield up to Helen's home in Cumbria, and having some great adventures along the way.

Helen, 40, and Dan, 46, explored one of the Yorkshire Dale's deepest caves before they made their way to Pendragon Castle for a picnic.

Enjoying the grounds of the castle, they took a plunge into the freezing cold river, with Helen exclaiming: 'It's freezing!'

'I have to hand it to Helen, I think there might be something to this wild swimming lark,' Dan admitted.

Later on in the show, viewers saw the pair go horse riding, where Dan jokingly added that he should carry on the show with his horse Roger, for 'Dan and Roger's Pennine Adventure.'

Setting off on their travels again the duo headed to Malham where they stopped off at The Tan Hill Inn - the highest pub by altitude in Britain.

'I didn't think I'd feel this way about Roger. I might actually be in love with him,' Dan admitted to Helen while they enjoyed dinner.