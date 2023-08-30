Michael Jackson's sons, Blanket and Prince in LA on King of Pop's 65th birthday

Blanket and Prince Jackson join gala for 'Michael Jackson ONE' 10th anniversary in Las Vegas.

Michael Jackson's two sons, Prince and Blanket, graced Las Vegas with their presence on Tuesday, coinciding with what would have marked their late father's 65th birthday.

The siblings were spotted engaging with attendees at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, following a captivating performance of "Michael Jackson ONE" by Cirque du Soleil.

Prince, aged 26, sported a casual yet stylish ensemble consisting of a gray T-shirt, complemented by blue jeans and a distinctive blue baseball cap.

His polished appearance included a neatly trimmed short beard, which added a mature touch to his look.

On the other hand, Blanket, who has largely remained out of the public eye, made a rare appearance donning a relaxed black button-up shirt paired with matching pants and shoes.

His distinctive shoulder-length black hair was elegantly parted in the middle and tucked behind his ears, enhancing his discreet yet striking presence.

Sources confirmed that the famous brothers took time to interact with fans within the casino premises.

An ardent Michael Jackson supporter even presented the sons with a picture of Michael adorned with angelic imagery.



