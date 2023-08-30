Justin Bieber 'feels guilty' for starring in steamy music video with SZA

file footage

Justin Bieber’s latest row of Instagram updates isn’t settling well for his followers.



The Yummy singer recently ended his social media hiatus by posting a picture of himself and his wife Hailey Bieber with the singer’s niece, only days before the duo stepped out in New York City to celebrate the Rhode x Krispy Kreme collaboration.



Justin also posted glimpses of the couple behind their starry day out earlier this week, including photos of them traveling and getting cozy with each other.

Most recently, the pop star showed off his love for the Rhode mogul by posting a series of snaps from their getaway at a lake.

The carousel of photos featured a loved-up selfie of the couple, as well as their solo pictures captured by one another in front of the scenery.

What may have been Bieber’s pure adoration for his wife has been construed by his fans and followers as suspicious.

Users took to comments under the post to quiz the Sorry singer on his string of posts dedicated to Hailey.

“Someone tell us who's hacked his phone,” one wondered, while others suggested it was the model who posted from the singer’s account.

"Trying so hard to pretend their happy. When everything is good you don’t post constantly Their miserable," a third wrote.

Many of the followers also referenced his latest appearance in a music video of SZA’s single, Snooze, in which he played one of her love interests.

“Justin I repeat againnnn!!!, This won't erase @sza from our minds,” a user affirmed.

“Damn u feel guilty for that sza video or she making u ??” claimed another.