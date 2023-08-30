Prince Andrew has done 'more damage to' Royal Family than Harry, Meghan

file footage

Prince Andrew’s present will always be tainted by his disgraced past, making him a liability to the Royal Family.



The Duke of York was terminated from his position as a working royal in 2020, after the disclosure of his close association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen reflected on the dark shadow Andrew’s history cast over the rest of the Royal Family, branding him the “most dangerous” member out of all.

"I think that the problem with Andrew is that the Epstein phantom won't go away,” Irving explained, “but it's going to come back and bite him because there are lots of people still investigating that relationship.”

According to the royal columnist, Andrew’s connection to Epstein "has done more lasting damage than anything that Harry and Meghan Markle could do".

Regardless, the disgraced royal seemed to be welcomed back into the royal fold, after he was spotted enjoying a summer break with his older brother King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate in Balmoral.

Nevertheless, sources have continued to insist the joint retreat does not signify the Duke's return to royal engagements.