Suits creator addresses royal family’s ‘irritating creative input’ for Meghan Markle character

Suits creator Aaron Korsh has recently addressed the royal family’s “irritating feedback” for Meghan Markle character in the hit series.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh revealed that Buckingham Palance had some creative input over the show prior to Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry.

“I think Harry put this in the book, Spare, because I heard people talking about it that the royal family weighed in on some stuff,” said the show’s boss.

While discussing about the feedback from the royals, Korsh continued, “Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating.”

Korsh pointed out that Harry’s family had an issue with one famous British colloquial term, known as “poppycock” and they did not want Markle character Rachel Zane to say this on the show.

“My wife's family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word ‘poppycock’,” explained the producer.

Therefore, Korsh mentioned that in the episode, Rachel was going to have a “thing” with her lover partner in the series.

“We were going to have her say, ‘My family would say poppycock’. And the royal family did not want her say the word,” disclosed the creator.

Korsh recalled, “The word was changed to bullshit and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can't remember.”

Elaborating on why they didn’t want it, Korsh added that he doesn’t have any recollection who got their hands on the show’s script.

“I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don't remember the process by which they got them,” added the creator.