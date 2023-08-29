Meghan Markle seems to be inspired by Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is leaving no stone unturned to achieve her goals as she's planning to return to the social media, seemingly taking help from Kardashians as her mother Doria Ragland enjoyed moments with the famous family at an event.

The Duchess of Sussex seems to be inspired of Kim Kardashian as she's expected to earn millions of dollar by returning to Instagram.

There are also reports that she has been in talks with a number of brands to work with like Kardashians. She's getting ready for a much more public comeback.

The former Suits star's plan to make social media comeback has already left her fans yearning for her new adventures.

Some fans believe that Meghan is following in Kardashian-Jenner clan's footsteps to remain in the spotlight, with one speculating "the former Hollywood actress may film her and Harry's love life like the famous family's show."

It comes after Kardashian and Jenner were spotted hanging out with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at a star-studded charity gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has a handle called @meghan which already has more than 100k followers, despite the fact she has never actually posted anything. She was reportedly set to go live on Instagram, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her "Archetypes".



As an actress, Meghan was a prolific poster on Instagram and had a travel and lifestyle blog called The Tig — but gave that up when she married Prince Harry. She even teased their romance on the site after they first met.