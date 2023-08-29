Scarlett Johansson BOOED to ‘tears’ at movie premiere

File Footage

Scarlett Johansson was once brought to tears at a screening of her film.



When the crowd at the 2013 Venice International Film Festival did not enjoy Scarlett Johansson's film Under the Skin, she became upset.

“It was one of the worst screenings I’ve attended. It was the only time the audience booed a film. Scarlett was almost in tears,” film critic Alberto Barbera said in a recent interview, as per The Guardian.

“I tried to say to her, ‘Don’t worry, in time the film will be recognized’ And that’s exactly what happened. It’s now a cult movie.”

The movie is partially based on the same-titled science fiction book by Michel Faber. The principal character in the film, played by Johansson, 38, is a shape-shifting alien that preys on males in Scotland.

The response was unresolved during its film festival screening. Later, Johansson talked about how the audience's response made her feel "very strange."

“It was the first time I had seen the film with an audience and the first time I saw the film finished. And I was on this huge mezzanine so I felt super-exposed,” Johansson recalled in a 2014 interview.

“Then at the end, when the lights came up … there was this sound of people cheering and booing at the same time, but with equal gusto. I didn’t know how to react to it. I think I was just … I wouldn’t say disturbed but I was sort of shocked.”

She recalls turning to look at the movie's director, Jonathan Glazer, who was ecstatic at the response the film had gotten.

Glazer, 58, allegedly told the actress that it was "the most amazing sound" he had ever heard. Johansson, on the other hand, didn't feel the same way.

“I would way rather not have middle ground. I would way rather fail in someone’s eyes than be that sort of tepid … that’s the worst,” she expressed then.

Under the Skin received mixed reviews and a poor box office performance when it was released globally in 2014. But Barbera's prophesy came true eight years later.

The reviewers selected Under the Skin as the top British movie of the twenty-first century in April 2022. The film won the top slot over Paddington 2, Fish Tank, and The Souvenir.