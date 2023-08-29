 
Tuesday August 29, 2023
VIDEO: Lion spotted on Karachi's busy Sharea Faisal

Officials say the lion was being transferred in a car when it escaped, adding that they have taken the driver in custody

By Raheel Salman
August 29, 2023

KARACHI: People were left shocked after spotting a lion on the loose at Sharea Faisal — Karachi’s main artery — on Tuesday evening after escaping from a car it was being transferred in.

In the video, a lion can be seen exploring the city as vehicles and people pass by.

According to Geo News, the lion, after escaping from the vehicle, went inside the parking lot of a building. The authorities, somehow, managed to put the lion inside a cage and sent it to safety. 

The law enforcement officials said that the lion was being transferred in the car when it came out of the vehicle, adding that they had taken the driver of the car into custody. The driver told the police that the lion got out of the car while he was being transported.

Wildlife Department's Deputy Conservator Mumtaz Soomro said that the lion was around two years old. 