Meghan Markle ‘testing the waters’ with secret move to judge her popularity

There is growing speculation that Meghan Markle is gearing up for her social media comeback in the near future. However, how near that future might be is still uncertain.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six earlier this month that the Duchess, 42, had secured the Instagram handle @meghan.

When the news broke, the page, which had been around for a year, had zero posts and about 4,000 followers. And soon it rapidly accrued followers and it currently stands at more than 116k followers.

While there is no confirmation whether the account belongs to the Duchess of Sussex, experts suggest that this may be a trick for the former Suits actress to ‘test the waters.’

Hollywood expert Ross King weighed in Meghan’s Instagram comeback during ITV show hosted by Lorraine Kelly, via Express.co.uk.

“The word is that her handle was going to be ‘Meghan; and it’s already ranked up over 100,000 followers,” King said. “So, of course, someone has planted this, I would imagine it’s from Meghan’s side of things,” adding that it could be “just to test the water.”

“That’s what I think this is, is to see how popular, or not popular, she is,” he explained. “It’s already got 100,000 followers on there. It could be her, it might not, but it’s definitely been planted there to see what people think.”

The news of Meghan’s return made rounds after last year’s interview with The Cut, during which she revealed she was planning to join the platform again.

“She talked about it a while ago saying that she would go back to Instagram at some point, and why not,” King continued.

“The simple fact of the matter is, interesting to hear Russell there talk about the PR spin of everything, Meghan and Harry still need to be relevant, and of course, one great way for that is through social media.”