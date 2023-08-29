Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet not ‘committed’ but enjoying ‘very casual’ romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seemingly still together despite the swirling breakup rumours that surfaced earlier this month.

The pair, who sparked romance speculations back in April, are enjoying their “very casual” romance even if they are not seeing each other that often.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, The Kardashians star, 26, and the Wonka star, 27, are “still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often.”

The insider dished that the reason why pair hasn’t been spending that much time together recently is because “they both have very busy schedules.”

Another source added that Jenner and Chalamet were able to spend “much more time together” earlier this summer and those hangouts prompted them to grow “much closer as the days go by.”

“They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious,” the first source said of the romance. “Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

Jenner was previously dating Travis Scott with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months. She and the Dune actor connected several months after her split.

For his part, the Call Me By Your Name actor has previously dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon and then Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.