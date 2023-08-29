Kate Middleton robbed of me time amid mom role and royal duties

file footage

Kate Middleton has laid out a life plan for herself in order to fairly divide her time between royal duties and motherhood.



The mom of three has experienced a catapult in a row of royal titles, as she became Princess of Wales alongside Prince William after King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a friend of the royal member dished on her strategy to divide her time, so she could be a present mother to her and William's three kids.

"A third of her time is for parenting, a third is for being a wife – spending time with her husband and supporting him – and a third is for her projects and royal duties,” they shared.

Kate shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with the Prince of Wales.

As the kids get older and embark on new adventures, the pal explained a perturbance in her schedule, pertaining to her family time and taking on projects as a royal.

"I can't imagine that will change, though with all three children now at school she will be juggling her time slots around, spending more time on her projects during the day and more time on the children in the evenings,” they added.

Middleton is set to join William, Charles, and Queen Camilla at Balmoral to commemorate one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth next month.