4 stabbed to death including 1-year, 3-year-old in Manhattan apartment

Local authorities are standing at the scene after four people were stabbed to death in an apartment in Manhattan New York on Monday, August 28, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube/NBC New York

Local media reported Monday that at least four people were stabbed to death including two children as old as one year in Manhattan's Upper West Side apartment in New York as authorities initiated an investigation into what they are calling a "murder-suicide".

Reports indicate that a 1-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, a 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were found dead inside the apartment on West 86th Street between Riverside Drive and West End Avenue around 3pm.

Police discovered this horrific scene after they ran a wellness check at home and after receiving no response they forced in and found deceased people.

Local media reported citing law enforcement sources that a knife was recovered from the scene however, there is no indication whether any arrests have been made.

"I'm not sure how those injuries were sustained," a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

"That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that's not been definitively determined yet."

Emergency medical services personnel pronounced all four dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

It remains unclear at the moment about the relationship between the people but some news reports are identifying the dead as a family.

The adults suffered wounds on their necks as the authorities pronounced everyone dead at the scene.

This deadly stabbing comes on the same day when a fatal shooting took place at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill killing one faculty member. The shooting forced authorities to enforce a campus-wide alert and a lockdown.

Local media reported that the faculty member was shot by a graduate student.

The campus witnessed chaos as news of the shooting spread with authorities quickly responding to the active threat, arresting a suspect in connection with the shooting.

The shooting led to the cancellation of classes and activities, leaving students and staff in a deep state of shock.

Images released by law enforcement agencies showed the detained individual named Qi, restrained and seated on the ground, a mile from the campus. Meanwhile, police issued an "all clear" message, indicating the immediate threat had diminished.

Governor Roy Cooper expressed condolences to the UNC community of Chapel Hill and assured them of necessary resources for support and protection.