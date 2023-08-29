Exes Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk can't keep hands off each other on Italy getaway

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split in 2019 after dating for four years

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are setting new standards for exes.

The twosome was spotted getting cozy with each other on a vacation in Italy, accompanied by their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Cooper and Shayk seemed to revel in each other’s company as they enjoyed a boat ride on Saturday.

For the public outing, the Russian model slipped into a black sundress, pairing it with a pair of shades and a matching baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the Hangover actor sported a casual white button-down shirt and gray pants.

On their day out, the couple didn’t shy away from keeping their hands off from each other, as Bradley was photographed caressing the back of Irina’s hand as they ate, and even helped her get out of the watercraft.

In one of the pictures, the Star is Born actor was seen carrying her purse.

The latest outing follows Irina’s last Instagram update, which featured the former couple enjoying some alone time on a rocky terrain.

In photos posted on her Instagram Stories, the model posed topless among a rocky outcropping, wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms, white Nike sneakers, and socks.

She also posted a selfie of Cooper lying on the sand shirtless.

Irina and Bradley dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019. Since their split, the pair have remained amicable and co-parent Lea.