Gigi Hadid turns heads with Cole Bennett amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance buzz

Gigi Hadid was spotted exiting a house party with music producer Cole Bennett in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old model and the music producer were photographed getting into the same SUV. Gigi, donning a black top, and jeans, and adorned with statement necklaces, aimed for a low profile while seated in the car.

Cole, 27 is a music producer and director; he has worked with artists including Kanye West, Eminem, Wiz Khalifa, and J.Cole.

The sighting comes just one day after it was revealed Gigi and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, 'still talk' and 'have fun' together, per Us Weekly.

A source spilled to US Weekly, Leo and Gigi, who sparked romance rumours one year ago in September 2022, “still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends”.

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together,” said the source.

However, the insider revealed, “It’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for.”

Gigi, who shares two-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, is more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career, per source.



