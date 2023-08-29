Elton John gives health update after suffering a slip at his home in France

Elton John was hospitalized on Sunday

Elton John is on a road to recovery after suffering a “slip” at home on Sunday.

It was reported earlier today the 76-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital in Monaco where he was treated overnight after falling at his home.

John was in his Mont Boron villa outside of Nice, France when the accident occurred.

According to a spokesperson for the singer, Elton John has been discharged and is in “good health.”

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the rep shared with People in a statement. “Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

The Rocket Man singer has suffered a handful number of falls and accidents over the year. He previously postponed his tour dates for 2021 to 2023 after falling “awkwardly on a hard surface.”

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications," Elton explained in a statement at the time.

The five-time Grammy winner later revealed he was “unable to move sideways” because of the injury on his hip, noting he is not in the shape to get on the stage.