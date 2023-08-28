Julia Roberts finds Hollywood ‘fake’ and prefers living away from limelight: Report

Julia Roberts is keen to quit Hollywood to live a “low-key life” away from limelight.



According to a report published on RadarOnline, the Oscar-winning actress is reportedly enjoying her time at $8.3 million townhouse in San Franciso, which was bought by the actress and her husband Danny Moder in 2020.

A source close to Julia spilled to the outlet, “She loves San Fran and never seems to want to leave.”

However, the Pretty Woman star planned to keep their Malibu home as well as their 32-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

The insider mentioned, “Julia gets way more pleasure and stimulation when she's at the ranch or puttering around San Francisco — which is still the No. 1 place she'd like to live if Danny ever agrees.”

The report pointed out that My Best Friend’s Wedding actress prefers the city as she believes “it's far more cultured and endearing to her than hanging around her Malibu estate”.

It is believed that the “full-blown move is on the horizon” for the actress and her husband Danny.

The source added, “Julia and Danny want to hang onto their Southern Cali abode for beach holidays with their three kids.”

For the unversed, the actress and Danny first met on the set of The Mexican in 2000 and tied the knot on July 4, 2002.

This year, the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary with a rare PDA photo posted by the actress on social media.

Meanwhile, another source told National Enquirer, “Julia has got very little interest in Hollywood. To her, it's all so fake.”

“She's excited about starting a new chapter,” added the source.