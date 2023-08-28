Ellie Goulding stirring performance amid Caspar Jopling split

Taking the stage on Sunday at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, Ellie Goulding delivered a poignant performance that resonated with the audience.

The 36-year-old artist exuded elegance in a stylish black asymmetrical top and jeans, captivating the crowd with a medley of her iconic chart-toppers.

Ellie grasped the microphone passionately as she showcased her famous vocals just days after sharing a cryptic post amid her marriage split.

Newly single Ellie cryptically advised her followers to 'keep going' as she shared photos from a lavish holiday with her son on Tuesday.

She penned alongside the photos: 'Dump. I don't know who needs to hear this but- keep going! Love you x'

Ellie and Caspar are spending time apart after sources claimed their busy schedules caused their marriage to suffer however it is thought that the pair are still close, and continue to co-parent their son.

Ellie has been spotted with Caspar on multiple occasions, leading some friends they may be able to rebuild their marriage.

Earlier this month the singer was spotted spending time with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith.