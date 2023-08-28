Barrack Obama's daughters Sasha Obama, Malia Obama take spotlight in stunning outfits at Drake's after party

The image shows Sasha, Malia Obama and rapper Drake. — Twitter @clutchpoints

The former first daughters Sasha and Malia Obama were snapped at Drake's after party at the Bird Streets Club, following the Canadian rapper's performance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

The two daughters of former president Barack Obama were spotted having fun after the final Los Angeles performance of Drake and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur Tour, according to Page Six.

Sasha Obama styled her hair in a high ponytail accessorised with gaudy rings, a pendant necklace, and enormous silver hoops over a black top with cargo pants.

Malia Obama matched her sister's style in a semi-sheer outfit designed by Knwls, a designer Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, and Emily Ratajkowski adore.

She wore a lace-up shirt from the brand's hallmark collection with flared high-waisted trousers in a different vibrant print. Malia finished off her ensemble with lug-soled boots and a half-up, half-down style for her long hair.

The Obama sisters and their pals left the party and headed to a waiting car at their Los Angeles home around 4am.

Malia Obama briefly covered her face with her hand at one point while gazing at the ground in an apparent attempt to avoid being photographed.