King Charles decides to reshape monarchy amid Prince Harry's UK visit

King Charles III has reportedly decided to swing his axe to reshape the monarchy amid reports of Prince Harry's peace talks with his father during his trip to the UK in September.



The 74-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are reportedly not in favour of ‘too many people doing the same jobs', planning "major shakeup" to royal household staff.

Prince William and Harry's father, who ascended to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death last year, has begun to think as head of the state to save the monarchy and his people.



It seem as the King's idea to slim down the monarchy is finally coming to fruition as he is reportedly planning to axe 20 percent of his middle-management staff in order to increase efficiency.

The staff cuts will only affect dozens of employees at Buckingham Palace, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, and Balmoral, but also shut rumours of Harry and Andrew's return to the royal family fold as working royals.



King Charles seems conscious of how much the royal family is costing the taxpayer, with the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant.



A UK publication has reveled that the staffing at all the palaces is too heavy, and there are far too many assistants to assistants. It has been reported that Camilla will have a key role in overseeing the changes in royal staffing, with the source adding that the Queen cannot abide too many people doing the same jobs.