Kiss controversy: Spain football boss Luis Rubiales at centre of sex abuse investigation

Spain's defender Rocio Galvez is congratulated by the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (L) and Luis Rubailes in a press talk (R). —AFP/File

Spain prosecutors announced Monday to have opened a sex abuse investigation against Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for forcibly kissing midfielder Jennifer Hermoso at the World Cup final's post-match ceremony, BBC reported.

Rubiales, 46, has been under a severe global backlash due to his indecent actions.

"The sexual act was not consented," said the Prosecutor's Office. On Saturday, FIFA suspended Rubiales for 90 days. A day before his suspension, Rubiales had insisted he would not resign.

The Spanish government has asked for Spain's Sports Tribunal (TAD) to suspend him - a request which will be discussed at a TAD meeting on Monday.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has also called regional federations to an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself".

When it announced Rubiales had been suspended on Saturday, Fifa ordered him, the RFEF and its officials and employees not to attempt to contact Hermoso, whom the RFEF had threatened with legal action earlier that day.