Kanye West, Kim Kardardashian an 'inauthentic' couple: 'He needs Bianca Censori'

Bianca Censori reportedly has the ability to revive Kanye West's public image post Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has seemingly played a major role in enabling the musician to reclaim his public image.

PR expert Edward Coram-James told Mirror that the Yeezy architect’s ‘authenticity’ has been slowly helping the Donda rapper be accepted back into the spotlight.

Comparing West’s wife to his ex Kim Kardashian, Coram noted that the Skims founder was very open in the public eye while Censori has admitted to being “very camera shy”.

"In Hollywood, we're very used to famous people saying they're camera shy and very private, when in fact they're the opposite but, with Kanye's new wife, this does seem authentic."

The expert also touched upon expectations of West’s comeback album saying that it needed to be ‘phenomenal’ in order to sway public opinion into his favour.

"We all know he’s more than capable of that part. The thing that will ultimately get him out of this hole is his incredible talent."

This development comes after it was reported that West has teased an album in the works.

Sources close to the musician shared that a new album is 'imminent' but that other details are being kept under wraps.