Miley Cyrus to start TikTok series ‘Used to be Young’ inspired by new single

Miley Cyrus is going to take a walk down the memory lane.



The 30-year-old actress and singer said on Instagram on Saturday that she is starting a new TikTok series in which she would be "looking back" on her life and "sharing untold stories" from the past.

She claimed that the Friday-released song Used to Be Young, which is part of the series, served as inspiration.

In 1992, Cyrus made a commitment to "start at the beginning" of her narrative and follow it over the next three decades, providing fresh information on some of her most significant experiences.

“Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born,” she captioned the video post, teasing the series.

“But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

She advised her followers to "follow along on my TikTok page over the next few days" in order to see additional additions to the series.

Cyrus recalled her part in the 2009 film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book The Last Song, where she first met her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in a short clip that accompanied her Instagram announcement on Saturday.

The Wrecking Ball singer joked, "I'm just your average teen with 250 individual hair extensions," as she held up a photo of one of the movie's most remembered scenes where she was zoomed in on at the age of 15.



