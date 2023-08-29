Prince Harry's final 'act of kindness' for Prince William, Kate Middleton

File Footage

Prince Harry's 'selfless' act will serve as a constant reminder to Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Even against the backdrop of the Duke of Sussex’s icy relationship with his brother and sister-in-law, he was praised for willingly giving up his late mother Princess Diana’s iconic Sapphire engagement ring.

Detailing the ordeal, the late royal's former butler Paul Burrell shared that King Charles had given his sons permission to choose a special item from her personal jewellry collection following her death in 1997.

Paul shared that the Duke of Sussex chose Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring.

Paul shared that William had said: "I'd like mummy's Cartier watch, the one that Grandpa Spencer gave to her for her 21st birthday."

He added that Harry said: "I remember when I held mummy's hand when I was a small boy and that ring always hurt me because it was so big."

However, when Prince William popped the question to his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Harry felt it was only fitting for Princess Diana's ring to be sat on the finger of the future Queen.

Paul said: "Harry said to him [William]: 'Wouldn't it be fitting if she had mummy's ring?'"

He added: "One day that ring will be sat on the throne of England. Harry gave up his precious treasure, his one thing he kept from his mother, he gave to his brother. That's selfless, kind, and exactly who Diana was."