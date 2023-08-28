Meghan Markle takes advice from Kim Kardashian to influence people?

Meghan Markle may give big surprise to her fans in near future as she has decided to re-launch her career after backlash, seemingly taking advice from American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian.



There are speculations that the Duchess of Sussex is taking advice from Kardashians as she's reportedly planning to return to the world of Instagram, with a brand new handle, leaving her ardent fans yearning for her new stunning posts.

There are also reports that she has been in talks with a number of brands to work with like, Kardashian family. She's getting ready for a much more public comeback.

The former Suits star has a handle called @meghan which already has 2,420 followers, despite the fact she has never actually posted anything. Meghan was reportedly set to go live on Instagram, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her "Archetypes"



As an actress, Meghan was a prolific poster on Instagram and had a travel and lifestyle blog called The Tig — but gave that up when she married Prince Harry. She even teased their romance on the site after they first met.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were spotted hanging out with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at a star-studded charity gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, sparking reactions from fans about her future plan.

Some believe that Meghan is following in the influencers' footsteps to remain in the spotlight as the former Hollywood actress is also planning to film her and Harry's love life like Kardashian-Jenner clan's reality show.

However, the US-based couple were not in attendance to also grab a pic with the famous reality TV mother-daughter duo.



Meghan has also been tipped to produce for the first time ever in the next stage of her and Prince Harry's Netflix deal. She's reportedly producing for the first time as a part of her and Harry's £80m deal with the streaming service.