After ban on going to park, Afghan Taliban bar young women from studying abroad

Taliban in Kabul airport prevented at least 60 Afghan female students from going to Dubai for higher education .—Twitter@Samurai19801

Afghan student Natkai, 20, who hoped to leave Afghanistan for a degree abroad says after the Taliban shut universities for women, my only hope was to get a scholarship that would help me study abroad.

Due to safety concerns, Natkai's name has been changed.

Despite little chance of her attending university in Afghanistan, Natkai says she kept studying.

Following the Taliban's ban on women's education, the University of Dubai announced scholarships for Afghan students in December 2022, and Natkai was one of the students to be awarded the scholarship.

However, the ban on women travelling alone has proven to be a significant obstacle and Natkai and at least other girls' way as even when with "mahram," as required by the Taliban, they were not allowed to travel to Dubai.

Distressing scenes emerged as the girls were turned away from the airport, as documented in photos that captured the shock and devastation of young girls who were denied the opportunity to pursue education abroad.

The Taliban's stance on women's travel and education has faced international criticism, with rights groups and diplomats expressing concern over the restriction.

Prominent Emirati billionaire businessman Sheikh Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, who had provided the scholarships, criticised the Taliban authorities in a video message on social media.

He emphasised that men and women are equal under Islam, highlighting the discrepancy between the Taliban's actions and religious principles.

Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting how the Taliban's actions not only deny girls and women education but also imprison them from opportunities that would aid their pursuit of knowledge.

Despite the outcry, the Taliban has not issued a statement or explanation regarding this incident, leaving Afghan women's education prospects in limbo.

As stories like Natkai's emerge, the call for international support and advocacy for Afghan girls' education grows louder. Amidst despair, Afghan women are urging the world not to abandon them and their aspirations for education.

The incident exemplifies the ongoing challenges faced by Afghan women under the Taliban's rule, sparking conversations on human rights and gender equality.