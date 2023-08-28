Simone Biles wins eighth US gymnastics title to break 90-year-old record

Simone Biles reacts after competing in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. — AFP

Simone Biles won her eighth national all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships on Sunday in San Jose, California, further solidifying her legacy of being considered the greatest gymnast of all time.

Biles, 26, finished 3.9 points ahead of Shilese Jones, the all-around silver medalist at the 2022 US and world championships, becoming the oldest woman to ever win the title, CNN reported.

With her eighth title, Biles surpasses Alfred Jochim, who held the previous record with his seventh all-around gold medal from 90 years earlier, in 1933.

"I think it feels really special," Biles told NBC, which broadcast the championships. "I've been doing it for so long, I feel like I don’t think about numbers, I think about my performance. And I think, overall, I hit eight for eight (routines). … I guess it's a lucky number this year."

Biles demonstrated assurance in her routines despite a lengthy break from major competitions, as the four-time Olympic gold champion topped the field on Friday and Sunday. With a spectacular 15.400 on-the-floor exercise, she secured the all-around title.

She was greeted by celebrations from her teammates and coaches as she left the floor waving at the audience who showered her with a roaring ovation.

Addressing her fans’ anticipation for her return to the Olympics next year, Biles said: “I like to keep (my goals) personal just so that I know what I am aiming for.

“I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. So I think it’s working so far, so I’m gonna keep it a little bit secretive.”

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on day four of the 2023 US Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. — AFP

Following the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles took a two-year break from competitive gymnastics. At that time, she pulled out of many events due to the "twisties," a mental block that causes a gymnast to lose sight of their positions in midair.

Biles won the floor title in the Olympic gymnastics competition, showcasing her exceptional performance. She scored 14.050 on uneven parallel bars on Sunday and 14.85 on the balance beam, securing her place in the world, where she has won one Olympic and five world titles.

The world championships are set to begin on September 30 in Antwerp, Belgium.


