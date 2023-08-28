'Homeless' Prince Harry to sleep on pals' couches during UK visit

Prince William and King Charles will reportedly not host Prince Harry during his time in the UK

Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family is said to be so far gone that the Duke of Sussex will need to stay at his friends' couches during his visit to the UK.

Talk TV royal editor Sarah Hewson told Sky News that in the line up of the Spare author’s return to the UK, with reported 'peace talks' with Prince William and King Charles, the royal will not be shown the mercy by his family as they will not give him a roof over his head.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were made to vacate their Frogmore Cottage home on the orders of King Charles, thus leaving the couple stranded with no home in the UK.

As per Hewson, the Duke of Sussex's icy relationship could see him couch surfing or taking on the extra task of booking hotels.

"I don't think there's any chance he's going to be having a meet up with his brother and for the first time when he arrived back in the UK," she said.

"He's going to find himself homeless because he's had to hand back the keys to Frogmore Cottage now and in quite a humbling turn of events for him he's going to have to ask Buckingham Palace for access to an apartment unless he wants to book himself a hotel or kip on a mates sofa.

"So it really is a sign of just how great that gulf is between him and his family."