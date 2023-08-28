Miley Cyrus reacts to Adele’s tearful shoutout to ‘Used to be Young’

Adele had been full of praises for fellow singer, Miley Cyrus, of whom she has been a big fan since the beginning.

In a viral video that emerged on X, formerly known as Twitter, the British singer, 35, was seen gushing over Cyrus during her Las Vegas concert.

“I’m obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song,” Adele told the crowd as it erupted in cheers. “I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan, and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song — whew, might make me tear up right now.”

She concluded with, “She’s such a legend. I love her.”

Having seen the praise from one of her favourite musicians, the Hannah Montana alum, 30, was in awe as she responded with a few words of grace of her own.

“@Adele, I thought of you often while writing this song,” she tweeted on Saturday. “[I] always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished.”

Cyrus dropped her latest single Used to be Young on Friday, August 25, which she had originally written when she was working on her album Endless Summer Vacation.

Talking about the song, the musician shared her inspiration behind the song with her fans via Instagram, “I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”