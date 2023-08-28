Treat for stargazers: Blue supermoon to occur this week

This picture shows a blue moon. — X/@SPACEdotcom

The blue supermoon of August 2023 will rise on Wednesday, August 30th, offering a unique supermoon experience for skywatchers as the brightest and largest moon of the year, will be easily spotted just after sunset in the east.

This moon stands out for a number of reasons, including the fact that it is not only a full moon but also a blue one, making it the third full moon of a season with four full moons, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

The full sturgeon moon, which rose on August 1 and inspired some stunning astrophotography from all over the world, is the first full moon this month.

The blue moon on August 30 will be the month's second full moon.

Additionally, this blue moon is a supermoon, which means it occurs at the same time as perigee — the lunar phase when the moon is closest to Earth.

This means it will appear slightly larger than usual to spectators on the ground, though only by approximately 7% — a size difference generally not apparent to the naked eye.

However, it is evident that due to its rarity, a blue moon will not be visible for the next few years. In reality, there are two types of blue moons, according to LiveScience.

A "calendar blue moon" is the first kind, which happens when two full moons fall in the same month. Despite being uncommon, a full moon must happen every two or three years because it appears every 29.5 days.

The second variety is referred to as a "seasonal blue moon," which is a full moon that occurs 13 times in a year as opposed to the usual 12. Wednesday's blue moon is of the former sort because there was a full moon on the first of the month.

The blue moon of August 2023 will be accompanied by Saturn, the ringed gas giant, just days past opposition. Located in the Aquarius constellation, Saturn will appear above and to the right of the moon.