Elephant in China discovers kilos of opium from forest

It is commonly known that when someone passes through a security checkpost, law enforcement agencies check people to make sure there’s no carrying of illicit goods. Along with them, there are sniffing dogs who continually look for things like drugs.
However, most people never heard about elephants finding drugs. This unusual occurrence took place in the Chinese province of Yunnan. A video went viral on social media in which the giant mammal discovered a 2.8-kilogram stash of cocaine hidden in a forest.
A Chinese newspaper People's Daily reported that border police in Mengman township, Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, recently received a report from the villagers saying four wild elephants were strolling in the village and may pose a danger to people's lives and property.
After the reports, officials arrived at the scene and tracked down the elephants that were on their way toward the forest.
Seen from the video, one elephant suddenly stopped and started to sniff the grass and used its trunk to toss a back bag into the air and left.
The police waited till the wild elephants had made their exit before inspecting the bag, the media outlet reported. The footage shows police opening the bag to find a tightly bound brick of opium, buried under layers of clothes.
According to the reports, officers then opened the bag and they found that there was 2.8 kg of opium. Authorities have started an investigation into the matter, police said.
Cross-border drug trafficking has always been an issue in Yunnan, which borders with Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar.
As the video gained traction, netizens started calling the elephant an agent of law enforcement agencies.
